A blast tore through a mosque on Friday in northwestern Pakistan, a police official said, injuring a party leader and two children.

Abdullah Nadeem, a local leader of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) political party, was believed to be the target of the blast and had been hospitalized with serious injures, said Asif Bahadar, a district police chief in South Waziristan.

MNA/