No state to join US in activating 'snapback' mechanism

"The US will not be able to do anything against the Iranian people, and no one in the world will join Washington in its claim on activation of the 'snapback' mechanism," told Ali Akbar Velayati to Lebanon's Al-Ahed News.

"We do not care about the United States. Since the beginning of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, we have faced various sanctions from the United States and its allies," he said, adding, "We have been able to protect our sovereignty, dignity and honor."

"We are able to deal with sanctions and run the country," he stressed.

He highlighted, "We are not worried about such actions that have no effect on international issues but are merely American plays."

"Martyr Qassem Soleimani defeated ISIL and thus defeated the American project," he continued.

"The Americans are terrorists and they have committed state terrorism", he added referring to the assassination of top Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani by US terrorist forces in Iraq.

"Barking of this American dog is fruitless," he said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed Saturday evening that the US has reimposed UN sanctions against Iran.

The US claims on the implementation of the so-called 'Snapback' mechanism and return of all UN sanctions against Iran were met with international reactions.

