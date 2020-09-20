US' max. pressure on Iran turned into its own max. isolation

Rouhani warned at a cabinet meeting on Sunday evening that if the United States wanted to bully and do anything in practice saying I was able to reimpose the resolutions and no one accepts them, it will surely face a decisive response from Islamic Iran, and it is quite clear that Iran has not surrendered to US bullying at any point, and at this point it will stand up to US bullying.

The President stated, "When the United States makes an illegal and incorrect request and it is opposed by the overwhelming majority of the members of the Security Council and it is rejected, from now on, what the United States speaks about means nothing but rebellion, and no one will accept it, and the consequences of such words and such positions will go back to the United States itself."

Reviewing the US political and legal efforts against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the President said, "In fact, today we can say that the maximum US pressure against the Iranian nation in the political and legal fields has not only failed but also turned into the maximum isolation of the United States."

"Americans have always thought that for various historical reasons and the traditional friends they have in the Security Council, the council was their strong point and they would not fail in advancing their plans in the Council, but the world saw that 13 out of 15 members of the Security Council opposed the United States and supported the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and did not accept their opinions," said Rouhani, adding that the United States has failed three times in a month to advance its anti-Iranian plans in the UN Security Council.

"It was clear that the United States would inevitably fail, but at the same time, the approach the Security Council took was a very valuable method; 'ignoring the US request and letter' and not convening in any meeting to consider the US request," said Rouhani.

Rouhani stated, "We have always said that there is no approach towards the Iranian nation other than respecting the rights for the Iranian nation and speaking with respect to the Iranian nation, and whoever takes the approach of bullying the Iranian people will definitely fail at the end of the day."

The President appreciated all members of the Security Council for resisting US illegal and unreasonable demands in the past month, and said, "Indonesia and Niger, as former and current chairmen of the Security Council, have stood firm against illegal moves of the United States."

"I would also like to thank Russia and China, as two friendly countries, for standing firm against the irrationality of the United States, both in the past and the present," said the President.

He continued, "I must also thank the other members of the Security Council, including European and non-European countries, who stood up to the United States by supporting Iran."

Rouhani emphasized, "I also declare once again to the P4+1 that if the 5 countries that remain in the nuclear agreement today comply with all the agreements and principles that we agreed in this deal, we will also be fully committed to our obligations."

"The reason we reduced our JCPOA commitments was because we waited a year and the P4+1 did not respond positively to us in the economic field, although they have always taken a good position legally and politically," said Rouhani.

The President also reiterated the important point that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always complied with its international obligations, but has never been willing to unilaterally assume the burden of an unbalanced agreement.

Emphasizing that all the successes we have had so far, especially in the last two and a half years, are due to the resistance of the great Iranian nation, Rouhani said, "The enemies thought that the people would give in to their coercion, but the Iranian people stood their ground and resisted, and these successes are the result of this resistance."

The President said, "The success that we have achieved in terms of diplomacy is due to the resistance of the nation and the guidance of the Supreme Leader, and as long as this guidance and popular support exists, we can well stand up to the irrational words and actions of the United States, and there is no doubt that the ultimate victory is for a nation that has stood and will stand firm for its rights."

"With the definite failure of the US efforts of more than two years to impose Security Council sanctions on Iran, September 20 will be a memorable day in the history of our country's diplomacy," he added.

ZZ/President.ir