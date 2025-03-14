Significant agreements reached at Beijing meeting: envoy

The trilateral cooperation between Iran, Russia, and China represents a strategic alliance aimed at addressing shared challenges, particularly in the face of the U.S. sanctions and unilateral actions. The meeting in Beijing underscores the growing collaboration among the three nations as they seek to strengthen their diplomatic ties and coordinate their responses to international pressures, particularly from the United States.

China, Russia, and Iran, as three countries with common interests in political and economic fields, by holding a meeting in China's capital, Baijing, try to strengthen trilateral cooperation and exchange views on possible solutions to regional and global crises.

Iranian Ambassador to China, Mohsen Bakhtiar, stated on his official X account, "I am pleased to announce that based on the strategic cooperation of the three countries, the trilateral meeting of the Deputy Foreign Ministers was successfully held today in Beijing."

He further noted that Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, achieved "very important and valuable agreements regarding the development of trilateral cooperation on significant international issues, including the necessity for the three countries to work together to counter U.S. unilateral and bullying sanctions."

MNA/