Tehran says US expulsion from region becoming 'closer'

Speaking in an interview with Lebanese news site Ahd, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibazadeh made some remarks over some aspects related to the assassination of Lt. General Qasem Soleimani.

Answering a question over the status of the US in West Asia after passing a year from the assassination of General Soleimani, the Iranian senior diplomat said that the reality of the region, from Afghanistan to the Persian Gulf and Syria, shows that the process of expelling the Americans is accelerating day by day.

The imperialist Americans used to believe that with the martyrdom of Soleimani, the Resistance would disappear, Khatib Zadeh said, adding that the Americans have committed a foolish mistake, and they themselves are the main losers.

History shows that the assassination tool of the Americans has been ineffective, he underlined.

Stating that Americans resort to assassinations, occupation, sanctions, or anything to achieve their goals, he said that today the situation of the Americans among the peoples of the region and the world has never been this bad before.



RHM/FNA13991014000319