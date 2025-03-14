Iran confirms delivering of Trump’s letter to Tehran

Anwar Mohammed Gargash, the senior diplomatic adviser to the Emirati president, visited Tehran on Wednesday and held a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Araqchi said in a post on his Instagram page that they have discussed the relations between Iran and the UAE as well as the regional issues at the meeting.

“A letter from the president of the United States was also received,” he added.

In remarks on Wednesday evening, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei reacted to the statements made by US President Donald Trump about America’s readiness for negotiations and agreement with Iran, and the letter he sent to Iran.

The Leader characterized those actions as attempts to deceive global public opinion, stating, "I have not yet received this letter, but the US wants to propagate the falsehood that 'Iran is unwilling to negotiate and reach agreements, unlike us'. Yet, the very individual making these claims is the same person who tore up the outcomes of our previous negotiations with America. How can we negotiate with someone who we know will not honor their commitments?"

Referring to an article in a newspaper stating that "the lack of trust between two parties in a state of war should not hinder negotiations," the Leader remarked that this assertion is incorrect. He explained that if the negotiating parties do not have confidence in the loyalty and commitment of the other side to the outcomes of their dialogue, they will not engage in negotiations, as such discussions would be futile and pointless.

"From the very beginning, our objective in negotiations has been the removal of sanctions, which, fortunately, are gradually losing their impact as the process prolongs," Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Leader underscored that some Americans also believe that the prolongation of sanctions will diminish their impact. "Moreover, the sanctioned country will find ways to circumvent these sanctions, and we too have discovered various methods to do so," he added.

In response to the United States' claims that they will prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, the Leader stated, "If we had wanted to build nuclear weapons, the United States would not have been able to stop us. We neither possess nuclear weapons nor pursue them, as we do not desire such weapons for reasons we have already discussed."

