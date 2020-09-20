Iran envoy calls US claim of snapback null, void

In a tweet on Sunday, Takht Ravanchi wrote, "US' illegal & false “deadline" has come and gone."

"UNSC member states continue to maintain US is NOT a JCPOA participant, so its claim of “snapback" is null & void," he added.

"US is STILL in violation of JCPOA and Res 2231—swimming against int'l currents will only bring it more isolation," he said.

His tweet came as a response to the claims of US officials that sanctions which the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) used to impose on Iran but were later removed after signing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are back.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran struck with six major powers - the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US - the UN conventional arms embargo is to set to expire on October 18.

The US, which abandoned that deal in May 2018, claimed it has triggered a "snapback," or resumption, of all UN sanctions on Iran, including the arms embargo, which would take effect at 8pm on Saturday night (00:00 GMT on Sunday).

This is while the other parties to the nuclear deal and most of the UN Security Council have said the US has no right to reimpose the UN sanctions and that the move has no legal effect.

