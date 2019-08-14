Iran is not kidding on defending its national security in Persian Gulf

Speaking in an interview on the anniversary of Lebanese Hezbollah's victory in the 33-day war with Israel on Wednesday, Iran's Passive Defense Organization Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali said that the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979 changed the balance of power in the region to the advantage of the freedom-seeking nations and to the disadvantage of the Global Arrogance (western countries and Israel).

Reacting to reports on the Israeli regime's attempts to participate in the US-planned maritime coalition in the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian passive defense head warned “Iran will vigorously defend its national interests in the territorial waters, and wherever it is needed it will defend its national interests."

He added that Iran is not kidding about defending its national interests.

Jalali noted that while the US is creating tensions in the region, Iran is looking for collective security in the region.

He went on to say that Iran is seeking cooperation with its neighbors and is pursuing joint interests with the countries of the region.

The commander further mocked Israeli attempt to be present in the Persian Gulf region military, saying that the Israeli military is struggling with securing its borders against the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance forces.

The head of Iran's Passive Defense Organization further concluded that the US will fail in its attempt to form a real anti-Iran coalition in the region while the freedom-seeking nations in the west Asia region will guarantee the security of the region.

