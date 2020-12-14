Enemies deafeated by Iran's 'active resistance'

Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali said Iran's active resistance, the strategy put on agenda by the Leader of the Islamic Republic, has defeated the US maximum pressure campaign.

"The world is surprised by the resistance of Islamic Iran and the failure of the enemy in various fields shows that our active resistance has responded," he said.

"Strengthening strategy has enabled us to face the toughest sanctions even in the field of medicine and treatment despite the outspread of the coronavirus pandemic and we are improving along with other countries in vaccine and test-kit production," he added.

He said that America's helplessness means that there is no longer a bullet left for it to shoot at Iran.

"Signs of victory are emerging, and this is the result of the resistance of the Iranian nation," the Iranian officials added.

"Strengthening means resisting threats and being able to respond to threats," he said underlining that Iran's response to threats would always be harsh, "Of course, this answer is not necessarily military or security one, but can cover a wide range of legal issues."

elsewhere in his remarks, he addressed the Iranian Parliament's strategic action plan to counter the sanctions imposed against the country, saying "We need to change the paradigm on the nuclear issue."

"Iran has fulfilled all its JCPOA commitments," Jalali said, "The strategic plan is a national decision and will that allows us to maintain the upper hand in dealing with the enemies."

