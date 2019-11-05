  1. Politics
5 November 2019 - 17:01

Iran adopts new defensive approach in response to US mixed and multilayered war

TEHRAN, Nov. 05 (MNA) – Head of Iran's Passive Defense Organization Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali has said that Iran’s new defensive approach is a response to the mixed and multilayered war waged by the United States.

Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali made the comments in the 8th National Conference on Passive Defense held in Tehran attended by the Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Reisei, Roads and Uran Development Minister Mohammad Eslami as well as the Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh.

This new defense approach is due to new threats launched by the US in the form of a combined and multilayered war against Iran, according to Jalali.

The head of the Passive Defense organization added that the country is facing new threats called ‘hybrid’ threats which have emerged with various faces in the areas of politics, economy, military power, security, and cyberspace.

Jalali that his organization has tried to deter threats based on the Leader's instructions, in coordination with the General Staff of the Armed Forces and other executive apparatuses. He expressed his happiness with the efforts of different apparatuses which have resulted in many achievements.

He noted that today, all foreign strategists are acknowledging that Iran has successfully won against the new combined and multi-layered threats.

