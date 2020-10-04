Iran Passive Defense Org. role vital in foiling new threats

An introducing ceremony was held on Sunday for General Mohsen Sasani, who has been appointed as Deputy Head of Iran’s Passive Defense Organization by the Chief of Staff for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The ceremony held in the presence of General Ali Abdullahi, Deputy Coordinator of the General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces and Head of Iran's Passive Defense Organization.

In this ceremony, General Abdullahi made some remarks over the crucial status of Passive Defense in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Referring to the issue of passive defense as one of the vital missions of the armed forces, he stressed, “In this regard, promoting resilience and protecting critical infrastructure of the country are considered as the strategic issues in the country's defense system.”

“In order to face new cyber and electronic threats in the future wars, we need to adopt new approaches and strategies”, he said and added, “In this regard, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran attaches importance over Passive Defense Organization due to its crucial role of preventing the country against the unexpected and new threats.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the Imposed War (1980-1988) during which Iran was lacking the Passive Defense Organization, adding, “Today, however, after the establishment of Passive Defense Organization, Iran has achieved great results in the field of passive defense issues and countering potential threats."

