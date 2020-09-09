  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 9, 2020, 4:32 PM

Lawmaker:

UAE carrying stigma of betraying Muslims for Zionists' sake

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – An Iranian Parliament Member maintained that UAE is carrying ‘the stigma’ of betraying the Islamic world and Palestine issue via establishing friendly relations with the Zionist regime.

Speaking in the open session of the Iranian Parliament, Reza Taghipour Anvari condemned the UAE-Zionist tie normalization agreement, stressing that the UAE government has betrayed the Islamic world, the Arab world, and the Palestinian issue with its recent action.

This normalization tie is a stigma that is carried by the UAE government, he said and added, “Of course, this stigma will disappear, and we hope to cross this difficult path with the help of the Resistance Front.”

Reza Taghipour Anvari, an Iranain Parliment Member

