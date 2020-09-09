UAE carrying stigma of betraying Muslims for Zionists' sake

Speaking in the open session of the Iranian Parliament, Reza Taghipour Anvari condemned the UAE-Zionist tie normalization agreement, stressing that the UAE government has betrayed the Islamic world, the Arab world, and the Palestinian issue with its recent action.

This normalization tie is a stigma that is carried by the UAE government, he said and added, “Of course, this stigma will disappear, and we hope to cross this difficult path with the help of the Resistance Front.”

Reza Taghipour Anvari, an Iranain Parliment Member

