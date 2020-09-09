Top Iranian actors honor late Iranian director Mollagholipour

Several acclaimed Iranian actors including Jamshid Hashempour and Farhad Qaemian signed the poster of late Iranian film director, screenwriter, and cinematographer, Rasoul Mollagholipour dubbed "Rasoul Sign" in Iran’s 16th Resistance International Film Festival headquarter.

The poster was unveiled concurrently with his birthday anniversary of Mollagholipour on Tuesday.

According to the Secretary of the "Rasoul Sign" Prize, Parviz Farsijani, the sign would be presented to one cinema practitioner in the event.

Farsijani underscored that "Rasoul Sign" aimed at paying tribute to the cinematographer whose creativity, courage, and innovation are the characteristics of his career. Mohammad-Reza Rasouli is the designer of the poster.

Mollagholipour, whose films focused on the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988) died of a heart attack at age 51 in 2007.

International Resistance Film Festival will be held on September 21st to 27th, coinciding with the Sacred Defense Week covering the sections "Health Defenders" and 21st to 27th November in sections "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition. "

FA/PR