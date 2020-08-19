UAE-Israeli tie normalization not to help Zionists' survival

Referring to UAE-Israeli tie normalization, Ayatollah Jannati said, "The action of the reactionary government of the UAE in normalizing its relations with the Zionist regime is very shameful and malicious."

"Although some Persian Gulf countries, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have had secret relations with the Zionist regime for years, the people of the Islamic world do not forget the betrayal of their rulers," he added.

Appreciating the decisive message of the Speaker of Parliament in condemning the recent action of the UAE, he said, "Normalizing the relations of some reactionary countries in the region with the Zionist regime will never help the survival of this fake regime."

Earlier, in a statement issued on Monday, the Chairman of Assembly of Experts Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati condemned a recent deal aimed at normalization of relations between the Israeli regime and the United Arab Emirates, warning of its consequences.

The Israeli regime and the UAE have reached a deal that will lead to full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement that US President Donald Trump apparently helped broker.

Under the agreement announced on Thursday, the Israeli regime has allegedly agreed to suspend applying its own rule to further areas in the occupied West Bank and the strategic Jordan Valley that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had pledged to annex, senior White House officials told Reuters.

The move has ignited international outcry. The Iranian Foreign Ministry vehemently condemned the move, calling it an instance of “strategic folly” that will only end up strengthening the regional resistance front.

ZZ/FNA13990529000537