Leader:

Muharram means honoring a unique memory of history

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wed. said that Muharram is commemoration of a unique and unparalleled memory of history.

The Leader pointed to the arrival of mourning Month of Muharram and reiterated, “Commemoration of a unique memory of history is one of the aspects of Month of Muharram which should be taken into serious consideration.”

Iran security result of all intelligence forces' effort

Iranian Minister of Intelligence Mahmoud Alavi said that Iran’s security is the result of the efforts made by all the intelligence and security organizations of the country.

Referring to the arrival of Muharram, Alavi noted that Shia cannot hold mourning ceremonies like previous years due to the spread of coronavirus.

Rouhani:

Neither sanctions perpetual, nor those in White House

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that those residing in the White House will not remain there for eternity as sanctions are also not perpetual either.

“If anybody inside Iran thinks that this tyrannical administration and their tyrannical policies are perpetual, they are wrong. Neither the oppressive individuals in the White House nor their sanctions will remain in place forever,” he said at a cabinet session on Wednesday.

Ayatollah Jannati:

UAE-Israeli tie normalization not to help Zionists' survival

Chairman of Assembly of Experts Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati said that normalizing the relations of some reactionary countries in the region with the Zionist regime will never help the survival of this fake regime.

Referring to UAE-Israeli tie normalization, Ayatollah Jannati said, "The action of the reactionary government of the UAE in normalizing its relations with the Zionist regime is very shameful and malicious."

Iran must legally pursue US harassment of Mahan airliner

After the US fighter jets intercepted a Mahan Air flight over Syria on July 23, Guardian Council Spokesman Abbasali Kadkhodaei noted that Iran must legally pursue this issue.

“However," Kadkhodaei said, "it takes time, and Iran should take some reciprocal action against US aerial violations."

Iran's military power superior to Zionists’, Al Saud’s

According to the US-based Global Fire Power (GFP) review, Iran's potential military strength is superior to that of the Zionist regime and countries such as Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Zarif, Atmar discuss Afghan peace talks on phone

In a telephone conversation, Iranian FM Zarif and the Caretaker of the Afghan Foreign Ministry Mohammad Hanif Atmar conferred on Afghan peace talks.

The two sides discussed peace talks, the significance of negotiations among Afghans without foreigners' intervention, preserving the achievements of the past 18 years, as well as Iran's readiness to assist with Afghan peace process.

Vaezi asserts US-seized oil tanker 'not Iranian'

Iranian President's Chief of Staff rejected the claims of US officials about the seizure of 4 oil tankers bound for Venezuela, asserting that those tankers are not Iran-flagged and don't belong to Iran.

