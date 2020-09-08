UAE gains bad reputation to rescue US, Zionists

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, Mehdi Chamran referred to recent UAE-Zionist tie normalization, adding, "This is not a new policy adopted by the UAE, because they had some behind-the-scenes ties that they were sometimes deliberately made public."

In the recent agreement, they formalized these relations, and it is clear that Netanyahu takes advantage of this opportunity in order to resolve the Zionist regime's internal problems, he maintained.

Mehdi Chamran, Vice-chairman of the Coalition Council of Islamic Revolution Forces

Pointing to Bahrain as the second country in the region (Middle East) who will join the agreement soon, Chamran underlined that the UAE-Zionist agreement is also a great help for Trump to use it as a propaganda tool to show that he has been able to establish friendship between the Arabs and the Zionist regime, therefore the US president will use this as a card to win the 2020 presidential election.

"UAE has accepted to gain a bad reputation among Muslims in order to save "Trump" and "Netanyahu", who are in trouble in the United States and the Zionist regime."

This agreement does not have much effect on their relationship, he said and explained that as you witnessed, UAE was supposed to buy the F-35 from the US, but the Zionist regime prevented such a thing to happen, therefore nothing has been changed and the Zionists will continue to follow their former approach.



RHM/5016696