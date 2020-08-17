UAE rulers' betrayal not to be erased from Muslims' memories

In a statement issued on Monday, the Chairman of Assembly of Experts Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati condemned a recent deal aimed at normalization of relations between the Israeli regime and the United Arab Emirates, warning of its consequences.

"The unfortunate news of the UAE-Israeli tie normalization has offended the Muslims of the world, especially the oppressed people of Palestine. Certainly, this strategic mistake and brazen betrayal of the UAE rulers will not be erased from the historical memory and minds of the Muslims and the freedom seekers of the world," the statement read.

"Undoubtedly, this shameful agreement is an example of falling short in the face of the oppressors and as an acknowledgment and confirmation of the crimes of the Israeli regime against the stability of the region and betrayal to Al-Aqsa Mosque and Quds," it added.

"The Assembly of Experts condemns this humiliating act, and emphasizing the need for vigilance of the governments and nations of the region," the statement noted.

The Israeli regime and the UAE have reached a deal that will lead to full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement that US President Donald Trump apparently helped broker.

Under the agreement announced on Thursday, the Israeli regime has allegedly agreed to suspend applying its own rule to further areas in the occupied West Bank and the strategic Jordan Valley that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had pledged to annex, senior White House officials told Reuters.

The move has ignited international outcry. The Iranian Foreign Ministry vehemently condemned the move, calling it an instance of “strategic folly” that will only end up strengthening the regional resistance front.

ZZ/5001026