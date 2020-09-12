Hamas to stand against Zionist occupiers with all its might

A few hours ago, the Hamas movement issued a statement in response to Bahrain's betrayal of the Palestinian cause, saying that the normalization of relations between the Zionist regime and Bahrain is a disgrace that another Arab country has put on its forehead.

This agreement is a political defeat and a great fall for the rulers of Bahrain, a real threat to the security of the region and the Arab world, and it damges the Palestinian cause, the statement read.

According to the statement, the series of actions initiated by the UAE and continued by Bahrain is a political crime and a strong failure to deal with the actions of the Zionist regime in the region, and is carried out in line with the implementation of the 'Deal of the Century' project.

This agreement would not have been formed if it were not for the Arab League's weak stance on the normalization of relations, it added.

Bahrain's action is a betrayal of Palestine and Holy Quds, the statement stressed.

It also warned of the consequences of this betrayal for integrating the Zionist occupiers in the region and paving the way for Tel Aviv to dominate it.

Hamas' response to this agreement is to increase national unity and fight the occupiers with all its might, it noted.

Following the announcement of the Israel-Bahrain normalization deal at the White House, Palestinian Authority Chief Mahmoud Abbas recalled its ambassador to Bahrain for consultations.

The agreement was "a stab in the back of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people", said Ahmad Majdalani, social affairs minister in the Palestinian Authority.

Friday's accord normalizing diplomatic ties between Israel and Bahrain comes one month after the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalize ties with Israel under a US-brokered deal.

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), based in Ramallah, occupied West Bank, called the normalisation "another treacherous stab to the Palestinian cause".

