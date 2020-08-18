UAE's measure not in interests of regional, Islamic countries

"We recently stated our position on this wrongdoing and said that the UAE-Israeli tie normalization is not in the interests of the regional and Islamic countries," told Khaji to Alahed News when asked about the agreement between the UAE and Zionist regime.

"In a meeting with Bashar al-Assad, we discussed the Syrian parliamentary elections, the recent developments in Idlib, and Washington's "Caesar" sanctions law against Damascus," he added, saying, "Americans should know that what they did not achieve by military measures, they cannot achieve by economic actions, either."

The Israeli regime and the UAE have reached a deal that will lead to full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement that US President Donald Trump apparently helped broker.

Under the agreement announced on Thursday, the Israeli regime has allegedly agreed to suspend applying its own rule to further areas in the occupied West Bank and the strategic Jordan Valley that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had pledged to annex, senior White House officials told Reuters.

The move has ignited international outcry. The Iranian Foreign Ministry vehemently condemned the move, calling it an instance of “strategic folly” that will only end up strengthening the regional resistance front.

