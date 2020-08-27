COVID-19 claims 117 lives in Iran in 24 hours

Speaking in her daily briefing, the Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima Lari said that the disease’s death toll has hit 21,137 in the country.

2,190 new infections have been confirmed which brings the total number of cases to 367,796, she said, adding that 316,638 individuals have also recovered from the disease.

3,138,782 tests have been taken across the country to detect cases up to now, Lari said.

She also noted that 24 provinces of the country are in ‘red’ or ‘alert’ status regarding the spread of the virus.

