Iran records 2,245 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 361,150 with the death toll standing at 20,776.

COVID-19 has infected 2,245 people and claimed 133 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, she noted.

According to Lari, 3,848 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 311,365 patients have recovered.

So far, 3,062,422 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, 23,612,053 have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 812,982 and recoveries amounting to 16,102,873.

