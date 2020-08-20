Iran COVID-19 update: 2,279 new cases registered

Speaking at a daily press conference on Thursday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari put the death toll from the coronavirus in Iran at 20,264, saying the disease has taken the lives of 139 patients over the past 24 hours.

She also noted that at least 304,236 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 3,869 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, she added.

She also advised people to continue the implementation of health guidelines.

Coronavirus worldwide cases have exceeded 22.5 million with the deaths passing 791,000 in total, according to Worldometer figures. According to the latest figures on Thursday, 22,582,783 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 791,034 and recoveries amounting to 15,304,730.

