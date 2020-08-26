  1. Iran
Aug 26, 2020, 2:27 PM

Iran coronavirus update: 2,243 cases, 119 deaths in 24 hours

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – As of Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has passed 365,000, of whom 21,020 have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said on Wednesday that over the past 24 hours, 2,243 new cases of coronavirus were reported, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 365,606.

She added that 119 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 21,020.

There are 3,813 people in intensive care, Lari said, adding, of those originally infected, 314,870 were declared recovered.

The spokesperson noted that 3,113,806 COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country.

According to the latest report on Wednesday, 23,914,866 cases of the infections have been detected across the globe while the death toll has hit 819,830.

