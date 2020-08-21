Iran COVID-19 update: 2,206 cases, 112 deaths

Speaking at a daily press conference on Friday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari put the death toll from the coronavirus in Iran at 20,376, saying the disease has taken the lives of 112 patients over the past 24 hours.

She also noted that at least 305,866 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 3,794 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, she added.

She also advised people to continue the implementation of health guidelines.

According to the latest figures on Friday, 22,874,571 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 797,272 and recoveries amounting to 15,527,216.

ZZ/5004305