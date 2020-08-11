COVID-19 infects over 20.2 m people worldwide

The latest reports on Tuesday, according to Worldometer website which provides real-time statistics for the pandemic, suggest that the number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to 20,254,685 and 738,930 have lost their lives, while 13,118,618 people have recovered.

The United States had reported 166,192 deaths while the total number of those who diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 5,251,446.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brazil surged to 101,857, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 3,057,470.

The coronavirus death toll in India has reached 45,353 from more than 2,267,153 coronavirus cases.

With 892,654 infections and 15,001 deaths, Russia comes in the next place.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa has reached 563,598, with a total death toll of 10,621.

In terms of infection, South Africa is followed by Peru (483,133), Mexico (480,278), Colombia (397,623) and Chile (375,044).

Spain comes in the next place with 370,060 confirmed coronavirus cases.

RHM