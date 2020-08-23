Over 23m people infected by COVID-19 globally

According to the latest reports on Sunday, the number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to 23,383,080, and 808,704 have lost their lives, while 15,910,072 people have recovered.

The United States had reported 180,174 deaths while the figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 5,841,428.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brazil surged to 114,277, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 3,582,698.

The coronavirus death toll in India has reached 56,846 from more than 3,044,940 coronavirus cases, according to the latest reports.

Russia comes in the next place with 951,897 infections and 16,310 deaths.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa has reached 607,045, with a total death toll of 12,987.

It is followed by Peru (585,236), Mexico (556,216), Colombia (533,103), Spain (407,879), and Chile (395,708) in terms of infection.

Iran comes in the next place with 356,792 confirmed coronavirus cases and 20,502 deaths.

