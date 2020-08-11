20k COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Armed Forces hospitals

Major General Mohammad Bagheri made the remarks on Tue. on the sidelines of his visit to Imam Reza Healthcare and Medical Treatment Headquarters, affiliated to the Armed Forces, and added, “it is for about five and a half months that this headquarters offers quality medical services to corona patients permanently.”

Presently, Armed Forces’ hospitals are admitting patients suffering from COVID-19, he said, and put the current number of corona patients hospitalized in Armed Forces’ hospitals at about 650.

Over 20,000 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized in Armed Forces’ hospitals since the outbreak, Major General Bagheri added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the degree of infection of Armed Forces’ personnel to coronavirus and added, “the number of infection of Armed Forces’ staff to COVID-19 is lower than the average level nationwide due to the strict observation of health protocols and guidelines.”

The Armed Forces has established good cooperation with the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters in line with offering high-quality medical services to patients, Major General Bagheri emphasized.

