US, UK warplanes conduct airstrikes on Yemen

The US and UK conducted airstrikes on the Hajjah Governorate of Yemen which is located 123 kilometers northwest of Sana'a, due north of Al-Hodeidah, between Amran to the east and the Red Sea to the west.

Earlier on Friday, American and British aircraft conducted new airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, prompting Ansarullah to pledge a response.

The strikes on Friday focused on the Ma’een District in Sanaa, with no casualties reported.

Israeli media promptly denied any involvement of the regime in these operations.

Nasr al-Din Amer, an official from the Ansarullah movement, emphasized that Yemen’s attacks against Israel will intensify and not decline.

Amer asserted that halting the aggression in Gaza is the only way to prevent further anti-Israel operations by the Yemeni army.

This latest assault followed Thursday's Israeli aggression on Yemen’s infrastructure, including Sana’a's international airport which left six people dead.

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Sana’a Friday to protest against the Israeli strikes and express solidarity with Palestinians.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

