Rally of vintage cars arrives in Gilan province

Organized by the Touring and Automobile Club of Iran, the event aims to promote the preservation of historical vehicles, foster sustainable tourism, showcase the attractions and potential of Iran’s tourism sector, encourage safe driving practices, and create a sense of social enthusiasm while familiarizing the public with classic automotive craftsmanship, according to Tehran Times.

The rally includes over 100 participants, predominantly families, from various cities and provinces across the country, including Isfahan, Hamedan, Lorestan, Tehran, Alborz, and other regions.

The participating groups are traveling in vehicles from previous decades, ranging from a 1958 Mercedes-Benz, the oldest in the lineup, to a 1995 Mercedes-Benz, the newest. Among these, 10 cars bear historic license plates.

“This event offers participants a unique opportunity to explore the natural and historical attractions along the Tehran-Gilan route, with special emphasis on the picturesque town of Chaboksar,” the organizers said.

