US-UK conduct 2 air raids in Yemen's Hajjah province

Yemeni Al-Masirah News Agency reported that US and British warplanes targeted the "Buhais" region in Hajjah province in northwestern Yemen, twice on Saturday.

There were no more details about the new aerial aggression. The capital of Yemen, Sana'a had been targeted by US and British as well Israeli regime's warplanes frequently over the past few days.

The US and the UK launched attacks on Yemeni Ansarullah-led government positions in early last year following a UN Security Council resolution.

These attacks came after the Yemeni army, in the previous months, targeted several Israeli ships or vessels sailing towards the occupied territories in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait in support of the Palestinian Resistance in the Gaza Strip.

MNA