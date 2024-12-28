Yemeni army shoots down yet another giant US drone

Local media in Yemen reported on Saturday the downing of an American reconnaissance drone in the skies over Yemen.

The Israeli media also confirmed the report, saying that an advanced reconnaissance drone "MQ-9" belonging to the US military was downed in Yemeni airspace.

This is not the first time the Yemeni armed forces down highly expensive "MQ-9" drone over their country.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December 2023 announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

