COVID-19 cases worldwide surpass 6.2 mn

According to the latest figures on Monday, the number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to 6,267,669, and 373,961 have lost their lives, while 2,848,294 people have recovered.

Currently, the United States has 1,837,170 confirmed cases and 106,195 deaths, both tallies account for the highest in the world.

Brazil is the next severely-hit country with 514,992 positive cases and death toll of 29,341.

Russia had reported 4,693 deaths as of Monday while the figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 405,843.

Spain with 286,509 cases and the UK with 274,762 infections are the next in terms of most-hit countries.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Italy has reached 232,997, with a total death toll of 33,415.

Iranian Health Ministry announced on Sunday that the number of coronavirus cases has hit 151,466 in Iran, claiming the lives of 7,797 people.

ZZ