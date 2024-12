KERMAN, Dec. 28 (MNA) – A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck Kerman province in southeastern Iran in wee hours of December 26, 2003. The earthquake was so destructive with the death toll amounting to at least 34,000 people and injuring up to 200,000.

Due to the high number of deaths, this earthquake is the third deadliest earthquake in Iranian history after the two earthquakes occurred in Ardabil and Damghan.