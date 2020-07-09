Confirmed worldwide Covid-19 death toll passes 552,000

According to the latest reports on Thursday, the number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to 12,170,408, and 552,111 have lost their lives, while 7,069,188 people have recovered.

The United States had reported 134,862 deaths as of Wednesday night while the figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 3,158,932.

The coronavirus death toll in Brazil has reached 68,055 from more than 1,716,196 coronavirus cases, according to the latest reports.

The COVID-19 death toll in India surged to 21,144, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 769,052.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia has reached 700,792, with a total death toll of 10,667.

It is followed by Peru (312,911), Chile (303,083), Spain (299,593), UK (286,979), and Mexico (275,003) in terms of infection.

Iranian Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that the number of coronavirus cases has hit 248,379 in Iran, claiming the lives of 12,084 people.

