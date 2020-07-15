Confirmed worldwide Covid-19 death toll passes 581,000

According to the latest reports on Wednesday, the number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to 13,459,235, and 581,221 have lost their lives, while 7,849,326 people have recovered.

The United States had reported 139,143 deaths as of Tuesday night while the figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 3,545,077.

The coronavirus death toll in Brazil has reached 74,262 from more than 1,931,204 coronavirus cases, according to the latest reports.

The COVID-19 death toll in India surged to 24,315, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 937,487.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia has reached 739,947, with a total death toll of 11,614.

There are now more than 333,867 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Peru and 12,229 people have died.

Iranian Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that the number of coronavirus cases has hit 262,173 in Iran, claiming the lives of 13,211 people.

