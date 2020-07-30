Over 17m people infected by COVID-19, death toll at 670,256

According to the latest reports on Thursday, the number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to 17,189,766, and 670,256 have lost their lives, while 10,701,142 people have recovered.

The United States had reported 153,840 deaths as of Wednesday night while the figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 4,568,037.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brazil surged to 90,188, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 2,555,518.

The coronavirus death toll in India has reached 35,003 from more than 1,584,384 coronavirus cases, according to the latest reports.

Russia comes in the next place with 828,990 infections and 13,673 deaths.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa has reached 471,123, with a total death toll of 7,497.

It is followed by Peru (400,683), Chile (351,575), Spain (329,721) and the UK (301,455) in terms of infection.

Iran comes in the next place with 298,909 confirmed coronavirus cases and 16,343 deaths.

ZZ/