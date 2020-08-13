Global coronavirus infections top 20.8 million

According to the latest figures on Thursday morning (+10:02 GMT), 20,808,036 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 747,271 and recoveries amounting to 13,707,846.

With 5,360,302 cases and 169,131 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins' Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Brazil comes in second place with 3,170,474 infections and 104,263 deaths.

The COVID-19 death toll in India surged to 47,138, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 2,395,471.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia has reached 902,701, with a total death toll of 15,260.

Russia is followed by South Africa (568,919), Peru (498,555), Mexico (498,380), Colombia (422,519), Chile (378,168), Spain (376,864) and Iran (333,699) in terms of infection.

FA