  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Aug 13, 2020, 10:39 AM

Global coronavirus infections top 20.8 million

Global coronavirus infections top 20.8 million

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – Coronavirus worldwide cases have exceeded 20 million with the US passing 5.36 million cases in total, according to Worldometer figures.

According to the latest figures on Thursday morning (+10:02 GMT), 20,808,036 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 747,271 and recoveries amounting to 13,707,846.

With 5,360,302 cases and 169,131 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins' Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Brazil comes in second place with 3,170,474 infections and 104,263 deaths.

The COVID-19 death toll in India surged to 47,138, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 2,395,471.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia has reached 902,701, with a total death toll of 15,260.

Russia is followed by South Africa (568,919), Peru (498,555), Mexico (498,380), Colombia (422,519), Chile (378,168), Spain (376,864) and Iran (333,699) in terms of infection.

FA

News Code 162215

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News