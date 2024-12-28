1st martyrdom anniv. of martyr Brig. Gen. Seyyed Razi Mousavi

TEHRAN, Dec. 28 (MNA) – A ceremony was held to commemorate the first martyrdom anniversary of Iran’s IRGC Military Adviser in Syria Martyr Seyyed Razi Mousavi in Tehran's Imamzadeh Saleh Mausoleum on Friday.

The ceremony was attended by Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh and Chief Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami. Martyr Seyyed Razi Mousavi was a prominent Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) military advisor who was martyred in an Israeli regime's airstrike on the suburb of Damascus on Monday December 25, 2023. The senior IRGC military advisor used to be in charge of logistics affairs of the Resistance Front in Syria.