Iran non-oil exports hit $43 billion in 9-month period: IRICA

The country’s exports of non-oil commodities between March 21 and December 22, 2024 registered an 18 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period, he stated.

He, who is also the deputy minister of economy, added that Iran’s import of non-oil goods showed a five percent growth in this period, compared to the same period last year.

This is while that Iran’s imports of non-oil goods with the imports of gold ingot included has reached $50.889 billion between March 21 and December 22, 2024.

Asgari pointed out that 116.348 million worth of non-oil goods were exported from the country in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024), showing a 13.77 percent growth, compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In this period, the country exported 50.7 million tons worth of petrochemical products, valued at $19.7 billion, registering a 33.25 percent and 32 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the same period last year, the deputy economy minister added.

China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India were of Iran’s main export target markets in this period.

