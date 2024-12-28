Iran Mazandaran exports over 1 mln tons of goods in 9 months

Observer of Customs Office of Mazandaran province Amir Jamshidi emphasized that 1.378 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $298.91 million, was exported from Mazandaran province between March 21 to December 22, 2024.

He pointed to the exports of more than 125 items of goods from the customs offices of Noshahr, Amirabad, Sari, Fereydounkenar and Amol and added that $95 million, $33 million, $31 million, $27 million and $12 million worth of dairy products, plastic materials, cements, ordinary metals and machinery were exported from the customs offices of this province overseas from March 21 to December 22, 2024, respectively.

Exports of goods from Mazandaran province in this period have registered a 12 and 25 percent growth in weight and value, respectively, he added.

These goods were exported from the customs office of the northern province of Mazandaran to countries including Iraq, Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Pakistan, he added.

