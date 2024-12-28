Gaza attacks occupied Quds with missiles

According to Lebanese Al-Mayadeen, several loud explosions were heard in the center of the occupied territories.

Sirens were triggered in the south of the occupied territories and west of occupied Quds.

The Israeli media outlet "Walla" announced that sirens were sounded in occupied Quds following the firing of several rockets from the Gaza Strip towards occupied holy Quds.

According to a report by the Times of Israel, following the long-range rocket fire from Gaza, the military issues an urgent evacuation warning to civilians in the Strip’s far north, where the projectiles were launched from.

