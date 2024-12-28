  1. World
  2. Middle East
Dec 28, 2024, 6:45 PM

OIC condemns Israel’s burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza

OIC condemns Israel’s burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza

TEHRAN, Dec. 28 (MNA) – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned Israel's ongoing crimes in Gaza, the latest of which was setting fire to Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza today.

The OIC slammed the attack as part of Israel’s ongoing war crimes and genocide against the Palestinian people, according to WAFA News Agency.

In a statement, the OIC emphasized that the Israeli attacks on the healthcare sector, including the targeting, besieging, and storming of hospitals and the detention of medical staff, patients, and the injured constitute blatant violations of international humanitarian law and relevant UN treaties and resolutions.

The organization called on the international community to urgently fulfill its responsibilities by enforcing an immediate and permanent halt to Israel’s military aggression and ensuring the protection of medical facilities, healthcare workers, patients, and the wounded.

The OIC further underscored the urgent need to provide sufficient humanitarian and medical assistance and to guarantee unrestricted healthcare services throughout the Gaza Strip.

SD/

News ID 226127

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News