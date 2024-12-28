OIC condemns Israel’s burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza

The OIC slammed the attack as part of Israel’s ongoing war crimes and genocide against the Palestinian people, according to WAFA News Agency.

In a statement, the OIC emphasized that the Israeli attacks on the healthcare sector, including the targeting, besieging, and storming of hospitals and the detention of medical staff, patients, and the injured constitute blatant violations of international humanitarian law and relevant UN treaties and resolutions.

The organization called on the international community to urgently fulfill its responsibilities by enforcing an immediate and permanent halt to Israel’s military aggression and ensuring the protection of medical facilities, healthcare workers, patients, and the wounded.

The OIC further underscored the urgent need to provide sufficient humanitarian and medical assistance and to guarantee unrestricted healthcare services throughout the Gaza Strip.

