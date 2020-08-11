Over 331K people infected by COVID-19, death toll at 18,800

Speaking at a daily press conference, Sima Lari said that in the past 24 hours, 2,345 new cases of coronavirus were reported, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 331,189.

There are 3,983 people in intensive care, she said, adding, of those originally infected, 288,620 were declared recovered.

She noted that 2,736,514 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

As of Tuesday, global statistic shows that more than 738,930 people have died from COVID-19 while the number of confirmed infections has surpassed 20.2 million and more than people 13.1 million have recovered.

