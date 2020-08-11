  1. Iran
Aug 11, 2020, 3:07 PM

Iran update:

Over 331K people infected by COVID-19, death toll at 18,800

Over 331K people infected by COVID-19, death toll at 18,800

TEHRAN, Aug. 11 (MNA) – Iran’s Health Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that 184 more Iranians have died from coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 18,800.

Speaking at a daily press conference, Sima Lari said that in the past 24 hours, 2,345 new cases of coronavirus were reported, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 331,189.

There are 3,983 people in intensive care, she said, adding, of those originally infected, 288,620 were declared recovered.

She noted that 2,736,514 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

As of Tuesday, global statistic shows that more than 738,930 people have died from COVID-19 while the number of confirmed infections has surpassed 20.2 million and more than people 13.1 million have recovered.

ZZ/4996018

News Code 162135

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News