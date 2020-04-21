Global coronavirus death toll crosses 170,000

According to the latest data, 2,481,866 people have so far been affected by the coronavirus with the death toll amounting to 170,455 and the number of recoveries surpassing 651,000.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US has reached 792,913, with a total death toll of 42,517.

Spain is the second most-hit country with the new pandemic with 200,210 cases and a death toll of 20,852.

The COVID-19 death toll in Italy has surpassed 24,000 from more than 181,000 coronavirus cases, according to the latest reports.

France has become the fourth country to register more than 20,000 deaths due to coronavirus, while Germany reported 4,862 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak.

The death toll from the new coronavirus in the UK has climbed to 16,509 on Tuesday while the number of infections is 124,743, according to figures released by local authorities.

Turkey has surpassed China in its number of confirmed coronavirus cases, as the tally rose to more than 90,000 by Monday, with deaths reaching at least 2,140, according to official government figures.

Iranian Health Ministry announced on Monday that the number of coronavirus cases has hit 83,505 in Iran, while 59,273 have recovered from the disease.

China's latest coronavirus update shows just 11 new confirmed cases on the mainland on April 20, with no new deaths.

