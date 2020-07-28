IRGC starts military drill, uses Noor sat. for monitoring

The drill is being conducted jointly by Navy and Aerospace forces of the IRGC in the Hormozgan province. According to the statement, the drill extends to the depth of the Iranian soil.

IRGC Navy’s missile, ship, and drone units and IRGC Aerospace’s missile, drone, and radar units will conduct numerous operations, notes the statement.

Waging attacks against virtual enemy using missiles, ships, and drones, laying defensive mines, cutting the communication between virtual enemy’s ships, launching rockets from helicopters, and launching coast-to-sea missiles are among agenda of this stage of the drill.

Meanwhile, the drill will be monitored for the first time by the Noor-1 Satellite that was put into orbit on April 22.

The military satellite was lauched using a home-made three-stage launcher, Qassed-1. While little data has been made available about the Noor-1 and its features, its classification as a multi-purpose satellite with special uses in the defense sector suggests that the IRGC has reached such technological maturity that it can now confidently plan and carry out intelligence warfare and military reconnaissance missions from space while gathering data that helps keep the Iranian skies safe.

PHOTO: 'Great Prophet-12' military drill by IRGC on Qeshm Island, December 2018

