Army Uni. to hold four drills with different educational aims

Brigadier General Hossein Valivand Zamani made the remarks on Wednesday while addressing students of the university, also known as Dafoos, in a ceremony held for wrapping up a joint military dill on map dubbed as ‘Zolfaghar 99’.

Among the future drills is a one done over the asymmetrical map, he continued, adding that according to the scenario of this exercise, the Iranian army will establish a number of joint headquarters so as to defend all ground, aerial, and marine borders and the country’s cyberspace and electromagnetic space from the aggression of the enemies.

Acquiring necessary technical and cognitive skills and asymmetrical tactics and principles in all geographical and weather conditions, students will exercise special and innovative tactics which will eventually lead to their success in actual battle, said the Brigadier General.

The previous joint military drill on map had been held in the university back in mid-May.

PHOTO: Graduation of students from Dafoos University in March 2019 (Mehr News Agency / Shahab Ghayoumi)

MAH/ 4984188