IRGC improves weapons based on enemies' strengths, weaknesses

He made the remarks on the sidelines of an IRGC military exercise, titled as the Great Prophet-14 military drill, in Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday morning.

“Our policies for safeguarding the interests of the Iranian nation is defensive meaning that we will not attack any country," he said noting that however, the forces are offensive in their operations and tactics.

"Our defense doctrine relies on the manufacturing indigenous equipment. In each military exercise, the quality of the equipment is upgraded and the new equipment is tested and used in the real battlefield," he said.

The IRGC commander noted that the drill has been started to ensure the body's capability in protecting the benefits of the Iranian nation.

He added that the enemies' naval flotilla will be invaded if they pose a threat against Iran.

As reported, 'surprising weapons' such long-range ballistic missiles have been launched during the named military drill in the south of Iran, which is jointly being carried out by IRGC Navy and Aerospace.

The military exercise is based upon plans for fighting hybrid warfare and network-oriented combats proportional to the IRGC’s offense doctrine.

IRGC Navy’s missile, vessel, and drones units and IRGC Aerospace’s missile, drone, were radar units conducted operations.

Waging attacks against virtual enemy using missiles, ships, and drones, laying defensive mines, cutting the communication between virtual enemy’s ships, launching rockets from helicopters, and launching coast-to-sea missiles were among agenda of this stage of the drill.

