Iran Navy successfully conducts test-fire of new-generation cruise missiles

In a military exercise dubbed as ‘brave martyrs of Ramadan’ in the north of the Indian Ocean and Sea of Oman on Thursday, the Navy has test-fired short- and long-range naval cruise missiles, according to a statement by the force.

According to the statement, coast-to-sea and sea-to-sea missiles, with different ranges, were simultaneously fired from the coastline and naval combatant ship and hit the target with high precision.

The missiles destroyed the target from 280km away while the range can be enhanced, noted the statement.

The exercise, carried out for the first time with this composition, has been ‘more sophisticated’ and ‘more difficult’ than earlier drills, noted the statement.

The missiles used in this drill have been designed and produced by the Iranian Defense Ministry with the cooperation of the Navy.

The military drill was conducted forty days after a mishap during a military exercise near the waters lying close to Jask and Chabahar ports claimed the lives of 19 Navy personnel and injured 15 others.

