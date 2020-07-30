Iran to give crushing response to any aggression : IRGC

In a statement issued on Thursday, IRGC announced the “Payambar-e Azam 14 (The Great Prophet 14)” military drill has been finished by implementing all the scenarios and achieving the predetermined goals.

Referring to the measures taken during this military exercise, the statement added that the message of the Payambar-e Azam 14 exercise to friendly and neighboring countries was love, peace, and friendship along with the authority and strength of the Revolutionary Guards and collective security for the countries of the Persian Gulf region.

"Arrogance and those who are greedy for our interests, well received the message of readiness, vigilance, confrontation and resistance of the Iranian nation and the armed forces and defenders of the Islamic Revolution of Iran from the fields of this lasting military exercise," it read.

Emphasizing that demonstrating the strength and combat readiness of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will guarantee collective security in the Persian Gulf and the credibility of the country's deterrent power, the statement said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has never started a war, but in case of any aggression against Iran, IRGC and other powerful defenders of the country will give a decisive and crushing response according to its defense strategy while protecting the independence, territorial integrity, security, national interests and geographical parts of the country, especially the Persian Gulf Islands."

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that its forces have started the final stage of the 'Great Prophet-14' military drill in the south of the country on Tuesday.

The drill was conducted jointly by Navy and Aerospace forces of the IRGC in the Hormozgan province. According to the statement, the drill extends to the depth of the Iranian soil. IRGC Navy’s missile, ship, and drone units and IRGC Aerospace’s missile, drone, and radar units have conducted numerous operations.

Waging attacks against virtual enemy using missiles, ships, and drones, laying defensive mines, cutting the communication between virtual enemy’s ships, launching rockets from helicopters, and launching coast-to-sea missiles were among the operations of the final stage of the drill.

Meanwhile, the drill was monitored for the first time by the Noor-1 Satellite that was put into orbit on April 22.

