  1. Politics
Jul 29, 2020, 2:20 PM

'Underground ballistic missiles launched'

'Underground ballistic missiles launched'

TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – In a tweet on Wednesday, Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh informed of the successful launch of underground ballistic missiles against the hypothetical enemies.

"Launching ballistic missiles in Payambar-e Azam 14 (The Great Prophet) military exercise: The name and features of this missile are confidential," he tweeted.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday launched the second day of the final stage of a military exercise in southern Iran.

Codenamed “Payambar-e Azam 14 (The Great Prophet)”, the joint exercise, including forces from the IRGC Navy and the IRGC Aerospace Force, involves ground, aerial, naval and space operations in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz

Using new tactics and equipment, the IRGC Air Force demonstrated some of its extensive capabilities in the face of hypothetical enemy threats.

The successful launch of surface-to-air ballistic missiles against the hypothetical enemies was among the measures of Wednesday’s drill.

The launch of such missiles, which were camouflaged and fired from the depths of the ground, could pose serious challenges to the enemy intelligence agencies in the event of a serious challenge.

HJ/

News Code 161616

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News