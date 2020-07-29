'Underground ballistic missiles launched'

"Launching ballistic missiles in Payambar-e Azam 14 (The Great Prophet) military exercise: The name and features of this missile are confidential," he tweeted.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday launched the second day of the final stage of a military exercise in southern Iran.

Codenamed “Payambar-e Azam 14 (The Great Prophet)”, the joint exercise, including forces from the IRGC Navy and the IRGC Aerospace Force, involves ground, aerial, naval and space operations in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz

Using new tactics and equipment, the IRGC Air Force demonstrated some of its extensive capabilities in the face of hypothetical enemy threats.

The successful launch of surface-to-air ballistic missiles against the hypothetical enemies was among the measures of Wednesday’s drill.

The launch of such missiles, which were camouflaged and fired from the depths of the ground, could pose serious challenges to the enemy intelligence agencies in the event of a serious challenge.

Your browser doesn't support video.

Please download the file: video/mp4

HJ/